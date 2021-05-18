Etihad Is Giving Away 50,000 Prizes This Year to Celebrate the UAE's 50th Anniversary

Etihad Airways is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the United Arab Emirates in a big way — by giving away 50,000 prizes throughout the year, with 10,000 being doled out this week.

The prizes include free business class flights, travel vouchers, and up to 50,000 bonus Etihad Guest miles. All it takes to enter for a chance to win is adding a name and email address at etihad.com/UAE50.

"Rising together at 50 is our celebration of that remarkable journey and the incredible growth of a country and its people," Etihad says on its site, explaining why it's committed to awarding so many prizes. "This is the country we're proud to call home, and we can't wait to celebrate with you."

Aerial view of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Credit: Jasim Shaikh/Getty Images

This week's big giveaway is tied to the Arabian Travel Market, a tourism trade show being held in Dubai and virtually. Those who happen to be at the event can also enter to win a one-night stay at a five-star hotel in Abu Dhabi by playing Etihad Holidays' "Guess and Win" game. (Prizes include stays at Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, and Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, among other properties.)

Etihad Airways' Martin Drew said in a statement that the convention "is an important indicator of the UAE's ability to host events safely."

An Etihad Airways Airbus 380 lands at London Heathrow Credit: Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/Getty Images

The prizes are just one way the UAE carrier is celebrating the landmark year through December. "Throughout the golden jubilee year, Etihad will launch a number of activities and collaborations, from spotlighting the legacy of the nation to cocreating commemorative artworks with expressionists in all art mediums," the company said in a release.