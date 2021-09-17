Etihad Is Celebrating Abu Dhabi's Reopening With $816 Roundtrip Flights From the U.S.

Passengers can book a flight out of New York City, Washington D.C., or Chicago to Abu Dhabi at a discounted rate through Sept. 30.

Etihad is looking to welcome American travelers back to the United Arab Emirates in style with a new flight sale on both economy and business class seats.

As part of the sale, which is valid through Sept. 30, passengers can book a flight out of New York City, Washington D.C., or Chicago to Abu Dhabi starting at only $816 roundtrip for economy class and $4,054 roundtrip for business class. Customers must travel by June 30, 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome U.S. travelers back to Abu Dhabi, where they can travel with peace of mind," Vincent Frascogna, the Etihad vice president, Americas, shared with Travel + Leisure. "With the support of Etihad Airways' industry-leading sanitation and wellness initiatives, coupled with the emirate's esteemed public health programme, the time is now for travelers to experience the world-class destination that we are so proud to call home."

The sale comes just weeks after Abu Dhabi lifted mandatory quarantine measures for fully-vaccinated travelers from all destinations, including the United States. Fully-vaccinated U.S. travelers must still show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of their departure, take another PCR test at the airport upon arrival, and then take another PCR test on day 4 and day 8 of their trip. The testing will take place at a traveler's hotel.

Vaccinated travelers must also register their international vaccine records five days before their arrival on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app or online. The information will then be synced to the emirate's Alhosn app to be used as a "Green Pass" to access many public spaces and attractions like restaurants and museums, according to the government.

Once in Abu Dhabi, travelers can kayak around the Louvre Abu Dhabi or take in the breathtaking Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, or get their hearts racing with a zip line that shoots through the middle of a roller coaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.