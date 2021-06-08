Etihad Airways Launched a Sale to Celebrate Quarantine-free Travel to Abu Dhabi

Americans can now visit Abu Dhabi without quarantining, as the U.S. is one of the countries on the United Arab Emirates' green list. To celebrate, Etihad Airways has launched a flash sale from three U.S. airports: New York City's John F. Kennedy International, Washington, D.C.'s Dulles International, and Chicago's O'Hare International.

Whether you're looking to experience the destination's beaches, theme parks, or cultural attractions (like the Louvre Abu Dhabi or Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque), now's the time to book to score a deal. Economy class fares start at $699 and business-class tickets can be had at $3,499, if booked now through June 10 for travel between June 7 and Dec. 10 of this year. Additionally, there is a minimum stay of four days and a maximum of two months. (You can find exact booking terms here.)

"Many important milestones in the fight against COVID-19, both in the U.S. and in Abu Dhabi, have brought us to this momentous day," Etihad Airways' Vincent Frascogna said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "Etihad and Abu Dhabi have been at the forefront of mitigating the spread of the virus, with robust hygiene and vaccination programs, and we are thrilled to welcome Americans once again with the announcement of a special fare sale."

Modern Buildings In City Against Sky In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Credit: Jasim Shaikh/Getty Images

Indeed, the carrier has led safety breakthroughs throughout the pandemic, including becoming the first airline in the word with a fully vaccinated cabin crew. It's also the only airline that has made COVID-19 PCR testing mandatory globally before departures and upon arrival in Abu Dhabi for all passengers since August 2020. Plus, it launched a travel pass with the International Air Transport Association earlier this year.