Estonia Lifts Quarantine for Vaccinated Travelers

The government in Estonia has said it will waive mandatory quarantine requirements for travelers who've been vaccinated against or can prove they've recovered from COVID-19 in the previous six months.

Estonia said it will accept vaccinations from nine global suppliers, not just the three approved by the European Union. Vaccination records including manufacturer and batch number are required in English, Russian, or Estonian.

"This is to show mutual solidarity. If we take into account vaccines in use in other countries, we could hope that vaccines in use in our country will also be taken into account in other countries," Hanna Sepp, who heads the country's efforts to control epidemics, told Estonia's public broadcaster ERR News.

Still, a doctor's note won't be sufficient to prove recovery from COVID-19, ERR News reports. Passengers claiming exemption from quarantine due to recovery from the disease also will have to provide proof of a recent negative result from a World Health Organization-approved coronavirus test.

Estonia currently requires all inbound travelers from countries with a high prevalence of COVID-19 to quarantine for 10 days on their arrival. Travelers from the U.K. also are required to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of travel and isolate in Estonia until testing negative for COVID-19 again at least seven days later.

Estonia has so far reported more than 45,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 430 deaths. Cases in Estonia have been on the rise since October.

