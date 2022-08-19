The Epic Pass Is on Sale Now — but Prices Are Going Up After Labor Day

The Epic Pass is one of the most cost-effective ways to hit the slopes, and while temperatures may still be blazing, the time for ski season savings is now.

That's because Epic Pass prices for the 2022-2023 season will once again increase after Labor Day, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. Currently, the full pass, which provides unlimited access to 41 resorts, is on sale for $859.

In addition to getting access to dozens of Vail Resorts properties in the U.S. and Canada, the Epic Pass provides holders with limited access to more than 80 resorts all over the world. Epic Pass holders also receive 20% off on-mountain food and beverages, lodging, group ski and ride lessons, equipment rentals, and more.

This year, the Epic Pass will also include the Andermatt-Sedrun ski area in Switzerland, which is known for its charming village and seemingly bottomless powder.

For those who don't plan to spend their whole winter on the slopes, Epic Pass also offers lower-priced options like the Epic Local Pass, which is currently on sale for $639 and includes unlimited access to 29 resorts like Breckenridge in Colorado and Okemo in Vermont, as well as holiday-restricted access to others like Park City in Utah. The company also offers the Northeast Value Pass, which costs $525 and allows skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes on smaller mountains throughout New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and more, as well as providing holiday-restricted access to resorts like Hunter Mountain in New York and Stowe in Vermont.

The Epic Day Pass remains the lowest-cost option, starting as low as $45, which the company said is up to 65% off typical lift ticket prices.

While prices will go up after Labor Day, the Epic Pass is still one of the best deals in skiing and remains well below the $979 price tag from 2020.