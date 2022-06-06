The car rental company is expanding into the Bahamas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Morocco for the first time ever.

Enterprise Is Making It Easier to Rent a Car This Summer With New Locations in the Caribbean, More

Car rental company Enterprise Holdings is expanding into the Bahamas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Morocco for the first time ever.

The car rental company, which owns Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car, will offer several locations in each destination, the company confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Monday.

"Over the past 10 years, we've executed an aggressive global growth plan designed to ensure our customers have greater access to the brands they know and love, no matter where they travel," Peter Smith, the vice president of global franchising at Enterprise Holdings, said in a statement. "Franchisees appreciate the Enterprise standard of excellence and have transformed our business by helping us grow a significant international footprint. Around the corner, or around the world, Enterprise has you covered."

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, cars will initially be available to rent on St. Thomas at the Cyril E. King Airport, followed by rental locations on St. Croix and St. John. The franchise partner, Infinity Investors, LLC, also owns and operates several other businesses across the U.S. Virgin Islands, including RaceTrack gas stations.

In the Bahamas, rentals will be available at the Lynden Pindling International Airport as well as at an additional branch in Nassau. The company then plans to add a location at the Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport in the future.

The local franchise partner in the Bahamas, the Automall Dealership Group, currently represents the Toyota, Suzuki, Hyundai, BMW, and Mini brands on the islands, the company told T L.

And in Morocco, travelers will be able to rent cars downtown in both Marrakech and Casablanca as well as at major airports.

Beyond these three destinations, Enterprise Holdings has locations in more than 90 countries and territories, according to the company.

While gas prices may be soaring, it is still possible to save some money on a car rental this summer by booking early, joining a loyalty program (like Costco), and checking prices once a week to ensure you're getting the best deal possible since you don't actually pay for a rental car until you pick it up. And remember, car rentals outside an airport tend to be cheaper.