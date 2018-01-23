England's Beautiful Lake District Is Opening to Commercial Flights for the First Time in 25 Years

England's Lake District may not remain a hidden gem for long.

Located in the northwest region of England, the Lake District could become more popular this summer when commercial flights resume service for the first time in 25 years.

The Carlisle Lake District Airport will begin welcoming commercial and and business flights on June 4. It is expected that flights from London, Belfast, and Dublin will fly into the airport, according to The Telegraph.

Although the Lake District Airport has remained open over the years, it has welcomed mostly private aircraft, military planes, and helicopters. At the moment, the closest commercial flights are to Manchester, a 90-minute drive to the south.

Commercial flights signal renewed life for the area. The Lake District became an UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2017. An estimated 18 million people visit the region every year to take in the natural landscapes and culture.

The area is renowned for the famous writers who lived there and took inspiration from the terrain. Beatrix Potter, John Ruskin, and Norman Nicholson all have memorials in the area. Visitors to the region can also take a tour of Dove Cottage, where poet William Wordsworth and his sister Dorothy lived during the turn of the 19th century.

History buffs can also find entertainment in the Lake District by visiting King Arthur's Round Table.