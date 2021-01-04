England, Scotland Entering Lockdown Again Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

“As I speak to you tonight, our hospitals are under more pressure from COVID than at any time since the start of the pandemic,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

England and Scotland are once again in lockdown.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown for England in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, The Associated Press reported. The lockdown, he noted, will last until at least mid-February.

"I completely understand the inconvenience and distress this change will cause millions of people and parents up and down the country," Johnson said in his announcement. "The problem isn't that schools are unsafe for children ... the problem is that schools may act as vectors of transmission, causing the virus to spread between households."

The announcement also comes after a new, supposedly more contagious, variant of the virus emerged in the UK.

With the order, residents are required to stay home in the same way they were at the beginning of the outbreak in March. This, he noted, is due to the alarming rise in cases as well as the new virus variant that is taking hold of the nation.

With the new lockdown, primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges, will be closed for any in-person learning (with the exception of the children of critical workers and vulnerable pupils), according to The AP. Nonessential shops will also be forced to close, and all personal care services will cease. Restaurants will not be able to offer in-person dining but will remain open for takeout service.

“The number of deaths is up by 20% over the last week and will sadly rise further,” Johnson said. “With most of the country already under extreme measures, it’s clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out.”

There is, however, one bright spot with this announcement, and that is the fact that unlike the previous lockdowns, this one is coming with a new vaccine. As The New York Times reported, England is also now deploying the Oxford-developed AstraZeneca vaccine, which is both cheaper and more stable than its counterparts.

Also on Monday, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also announced a lockdown according to The BBC. Residents will be required to stay home whenever possible and are only allowed to leave for essential needs. While the lockdown will last until at least the end of January, schools, like England, will be closed til February.

Sturgeon said she was, "more concerned about the situation we face now than I have been at any time since March last year," in her address.