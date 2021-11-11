The Rockettes' Radio City Christmas Spectacular Is Back in NYC — and the Empire State Building Lit Up to Celebrate

The Empire State Building has officially kicked off the holiday season, celebrating one of New York City's most beloved traditions.

Christmas colors adorned the New York skyscraper on Tuesday evening in honor of the official opening night of the Rockettes' 2021 Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

The Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular has been a New York holiday tradition since 1933. It has taken over the stage at Radio City every single year around Christmas — except for last year when it was forced to cancel due to the pandemic.

But this year, the Rockettes are back with holiday crowd favorite dance numbers like the falling line of toy soldiers and reindeers' sleigh ride.

"The Christmas Spectacular IS the holiday season in New York for so many families – and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them back to Radio City Music Hall this November," James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, said in a press release. "After a year none of us will ever forget, we all need a little joy – and there's nothing like the Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacular to get us into the holiday spirit and make the season unforgettable."

Tickets for all shows are now available for purchase online and are priced starting at $49. The Christmas Spectacular will run through Jan. 2, 2022.

All guests aged 12 and older must be vaccinated in order to attend the Christmas Spectacular. Guests aged two through 11 must wear a face mask while inside the venue.

Chase credit card holders can access specially reserved Chase Preferred Seating throughout the run of the show.

The Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular is seen by about 1 million audience members every year and has been seen by more than 69 million people during its 87-year history.