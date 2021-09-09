The Empire State Building Is Hosting Its First-ever Fashion Show

Since its completion in 1930, the Empire State Building has played host to a number of events from private gatherings to concerts, movie screenings, and more. And on Thursday, the famed New York City landmark will play host to its very first fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, the buildings announced a partnership with New York City designer LaQuan Smith, who is set to "create the city's most iconic catwalk for New York Fashion Week."

This Thursday, Sept. 9, LaQuan, who's dressed everyone from Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and the Kardashians, will showcase his Spring/Summer 2022 collection inside the Empire State Building to a who's who of the fashion elite.

"Showing at the Empire State Building this season is a huge moment in fashion, not only for the brand but it holds a very special place in my heart," Smith shared in a statement. "I am born and raised in New York and to be able to show my Spring/Summer 2022 collection at the icon of New York City really feels like a full-circle moment for me. The Empire State Building celebrates its 90th anniversary this year, and I will be the first designer in history to host a show there. The timing just felt so right to celebrate not only its 90th anniversary but also a revival of fashion and live runway shows in New York City."

Fashion models show off designs previewing LaQuan Smith at the Empire State Building Credit: Sean Gomes

"The Empire State Building is the international icon of New York City, and she is honored to bring Fashion Week to new heights with LaQuan Smith's spectacular show," Stacey-Ann Hosang, vice president of branding and media relations at Empire State Realty Trust, shared in a statement. "This is the first time we have ever closed our world-famous Observatory for such an event, and we are excited that we do so to celebrate the achievements of another native New Yorker."