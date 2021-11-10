Enjoy a "View from the Top" at the top of the Empire State Building.

You Can Only Drink This Beer at the Top of the Empire State Building

New York City is a mecca for craft beer lovers with breweries to visit in every borough. And now, visitors who love craft beer can add one more (very famous) stop to the list.

Throughout the month of November, the Empire State Building is hosting a craft beer pop-up on its 86th Floor Observatory — complete with a brew that you can only taste at the city's most famous building.

The pop-up, run by New York City bottle shop and taproom Craft + Carry, created a special brewk for the occasion: the "View From the Top of the Empire State Building Hazy IPA" in partnership with Brooklyn's Five Boroughs Brewing Co. The Hazy IPA is a "tropical traffic jam of flavor" created with flaked oats and Amarillo and Citra hop.

The brand new brew will only be available to taste at the Empire State Building.

Empire State Building beer Credit: Courtesy of Craft + Carry

Craft Carry will also offer five other brews made from around the NYC region at the pop-up. Visitors will be able to sample the Finback IPA from Finback Brewing in Queens, the Spirit of 76 American Pills from Gun Hill Brewing Company in the Bronx, the Janiak Maniac German Pils from Kings County Brewing Collective in Brooklyn, Bone Dry Hard Cider from Orchard Hill in New Hampton and Past Curfew Pilsner from Broken Bow Brewing in Tuckahoe.

All beers and ciders ring in at $9.

The pop-up will run at the Empire State Building Observatory every weekend throughout November. On Thursday nights, Craft Carry will sell beer from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Friday through Sunday, those hours will extend until 11 p.m.

To grab a glass, visit the building's 86th floor and look for a special 90th anniversary cart. Select food will also be available for purchase, like sleeves of New York's famous Junior's Cheesecake.