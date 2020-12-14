This Company Will Pay You $1,000 to Binge-watch Classic Road Trip Movies

Go on the road again from the comfort of your couch — and get paid for it. A Philadelphia-based company wants to award one person $1,000 to document their experience of binge-watching eight road trip-themed movies.

Empire Covers, which makes vehicle, boat, and RV covers, is highlighting movies that celebrate the relatable experience of a journey on the road. “We are big movie fans, and our affinity for the cars and RVs that people use on road trips should be apparent,” the company said on their site. “To help get in the spirit of the holidays and the road trips they bring, we want to run a contest to find the perfect person to binge-watch some of the most classic road trip movies of all time and help us analyze the themes, lines, and plot points that have made them classics.”

The winner will choose eight films from a provided list, which includes "Almost Famous," "Borat," "The Blues Brothers," "Dumb and Dumber," "Easy Rider," "Green Book," "Little Miss Sunshine," "Mad Max: Fury Road," "National Lampoon’s Vacation," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," "Rain Man," "Thelma & Louise," and "Zombieland."

Applicants must be 18 years or older, as well as U.S. citizens or permanent residents. They should also adore movies, have a “fun and engaging writing style,” a “strong attention to detail,” and the ability to binge-watch the eight movies by the end of 2020.

The selected individual will need to complete a worksheet on each film and chronicle their experience on Twitter and Facebook.

To apply, movie buffs will need to show their love of both films and road trips on the application form, which must be received by 3 p.m on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The winner will be notified by Friday, Dec. 18.