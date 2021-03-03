Whether you decide to go for a little sparkle or serious spirit, creativity counts most in this contest.

Show Off Your Most Creative Face Mask and You Could Win $1,000

Since masks remain the most necessary safety protocol for containing the spread of COVID-19, one company is celebrating the essential accessory by offering one person $1,000 for their most creative mask design.

EmpireCovers, which makes vehicle, boat, and RV covers, has launched the Show Us Your Mask-terpiece contest to search for the most innovative design.

"We want to spotlight and reward those who have taken the time to find a silver lining in this situation by brightening up their own world and the worlds of those around them with their face masks," the company says.

The winner will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize — and the company will also give a matching donation to the Barstool Fund, which is helping support small businesses who have been struggling because of pandemic's impact.

To enter, upload a photo of your mask using the link on this site by March 17. The EmpireCovers team will then select 50 finalists, which users can vote on from March 18 to April 2 before the winner is declared on April 5.

The company has also shown its dedication to masks by showing customers how to turn their car covers into as many as 150 face masks in an instructional video.