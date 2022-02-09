To take advantage of the sale, travelers must fly between Feb. 10 and May 31.

Emirates Is Celebrating Valentine's Day With a Major Sale on Flights to Europe, Dubai, and More

Emirates wants travelers to say "I love you" from 30,000 feet with a Valentine's Day sale with flights starting at less than $600.

The sale, which must be booked on the Emirates website by Feb. 14, has tickets from New York, Boston, and Florida to destinations across Europe, Dubai, Southeast Asia, and beyond. Tickets start at $589 for economy and $2,599 for business class.

"Emirates is excited to help passengers fall in love with travel again by offering a variety of worldwide destinations that [suit] every kind of traveler – from idyllic islands to romantic cities – coupled with special fares to help plan an unforgettable vacation for loved ones and friends," Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, the divisional vice president, USA and Canada, told T+L.

Those looking to escape for warmer climates can head to the Thai island of Phuket from New York for $819.

And travelers who want to splurge on their loved ones can fly business class from New York to Milan for $2,619 or to Cape Town for $2,999. Or escape the frozen tundra of Chicago for a getaway to the dreamy Maldives starting as low as $2,599.

As a bonus: travelers who head to the Maldives and book a vacation package through the airline will receive 25% off their stay of four days or more for passengers booked in economy, and 25% off their stay of seven days or more for business class passengers. The vacation must be booked for Oct. 31 or earlier.

Emirates is also excited to welcome travelers to its hub in Dubai by providing all passengers with a free pass to Expo 2020, which is taking place through the end of March.

Currently, Emirates requires all passengers 6 years old and older to wear a cloth or medical mask on board, according to the airline.