You can even have these pieces of aviation history made into bespoke home accessories.

Emirates Is Selling Off Pieces of Its First Airbus A380 — Including Its Iconic Bar

If you're an aviation geek shopping for a truly one-of-a-kind gift, this sale is for you.

Emirates Airlines is selling off pieces of a retired A380 aircraft, giving you the chance to turn pieces of aviation history into household items you can treasure for a lifetime.

The Airbus A380 was the first plane in the Emirates fleet, and select items already are available for pre-order at the Dubai Airshow, which runs through Nov. 18. But you'll have to wait to get your hands on the plane's iconic onboard bar.

That gorgeous piece will be sold via online auction. Details have yet to be announced.

The round bar would have been the centerpiece of the plane's onboard cocktail lounge, a stylish space on its top deck, and served only first and business class Emirates passengers.

For now, you'll be able to select from items including a coffee table made from an A380 wheel, a gold-plated first class cabin logo, a clock made from a wing fuel panel, or the plane's soaring 79-foot-tall tail, which bears an image of the United Arab Emirates flag.

Emirates is working with two firms, Wings Craft Furniture and Falcon Aircraft Recycling, to recycle the plane's parts. And it's likely you'll have more options to shop as time goes on.

"The work to break down the aircraft is still underway at our facility, following the strictest regulatory guidelines and best practice to minimise waste and environmental impact," Falcon Aircraft Recycling Andrew Tonks said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "This is a special aircraft that deserves a meaningful second life."

Customers do have the option to create bespoke pieces from the plane's parts and can consult with recycling teams by emailing sales@wingscraftshop.com.

A portion of the profits are being directed to the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline's charity organization.