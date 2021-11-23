Emirates' Black Friday Sale Has Flights From the U.S. for As Low As $599

If you're looking to fly one of the most comfortable seats in economy, you don't have to wait to score an excellent deal. Emirates Airline is already cutting prices on flights to Europe, the Middle East, and beyond ahead of Black Friday.

Fly from New York City to Milan on Travel + Leisure World's Best Award-winning airline for $599 round trip or from New York to Bangkok for $819 roundtrip.

A beach vacation more your style? Hop from Washington, D.C., to the gorgeous Maldives for just $779 roundtrip.

Prefer to explore Egypt's pyramids or the towering skyscrapers of Dubai? Fly from Los Angeles to Cairo for $679 roundtrip or fly from Miami and Orlando to Dubai on sale for $719 roundtrip.

The Emirates Airline sale runs through Nov. 28 for travel from Thanksgiving through March 31, 2022 with the exception of blackout dates.

The airline also is serving up special Thanksgiving holiday meals on flights from Dubai to the U.S. and selling off pieces of retired Airbus A380 that are sure to make for unique holiday gifts.

Passengers traveling on Emirates from November 24 through November 26 will be offered traditional Thanksgiving feasts of roasted turkey with cranberry sauce. Business and first-class passengers can also expect mashed sweet potatoes, blanched broccolini, and pecan tarts with passion fruit cream, chocolate sauce, and creme anglaise.

And should you find yourself stuck in an airport these next few days, Emirates Airlines also is serving Thanksgiving feasts at its lounges at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Boston Logan, and Los Angeles International Airport on November 23 and the November 24 Thanksgiving holiday.

Emirates also serves special meals and treats onboard flights to celebrate Christmas, Eid, Lunar New Year, Diwali, and Oktoberfest.