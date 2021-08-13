Fans file past the graves of Elvis Presley in the Meditation Garden where he is buried alongside his parents and grandmother at his Graceland mansion on August 12, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Fans file past the graves of Elvis Presley in the Meditation Garden where he is buried alongside his parents and grandmother at his Graceland mansion on August 12, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Fans file past the graves of Elvis Presley in the Meditation Garden where he is buried alongside his parents and grandmother at his Graceland mansion on August 12, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Fans are gathering at Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley, to remember his music, movies, and legacy with a week of celebrity appearances, live concerts, parties, tours, and more. Highlights include the Elvis Tribute Artist Contest with contestants displaying their best Elvis-style sounds and moves as they compete for the top cash prize of $20,000. A 50th anniversary concert will celebrate the King's Nashville recording sessions, and the Blue Hawaii Luau will recall Elvis's role in the hit movie. Tickets are available for individual events or the entire week's schedule. Can't get to Memphis for Elvis Week? You won't have to miss out if you tune in to Virtual Elvis Week 2021 - Live from Graceland.

Related: Look Inside the Fandom of Elvis Week

Whether you visit Memphis during Elvis Week or another time, you'll find music, Graceland tours, delicious BBQ, southern hospitality, and spectacular views of the Mississippi River. Head to Beale Street for clubs, restaurants, museums, and live performances of rock 'n roll, blues, jazz, soul, gospel, and honky tonk. Rent a kayak or canoe and paddle down the big river, visit the Memphis Zoo, or spend a day at Shelby Farms Park, where you can hike, bike, fish, and see a herd of buffalo.

In the heart of downtown Memphis, you can stay at Big Cypress Lodge, a wilderness-themed resort set along the Mississippi inside a 32-story Bass Pro Shops Pyramid. The lodge features more than 100 rustic-elegant guestrooms and suites, aquariums, spa, and the Mississippi Terrace for al fresco dining with views of the Memphis Skyline. Entertainment includes a 28-story free-standing elevator that takes guests to a glass observation deck at the top of the pyramid as well as underwater-themed bowling and billiards.

The Central Station is a boutique hotel in the South Main District, set in the neighborhood's historic 1914 rail transportation hub. Music fans will enjoy the hotel's listening lounge and its expansive vinyl record collection. Or you can choose the Hu Hotel with its lively rooftop lounge featuring stunning views of the Mississippi River and the Hernando de Soto Bridge. The Hyatt Centric Memphis Beale Street is the only hotel on the famed street, conveniently located near the lively entertainment district.