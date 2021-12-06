Sleep Surrounded By Hundreds of Nutcrackers at This California Hotel

Santa and his elves may get most of the attention around the holidays, but one California hotel is paying homage to another Christmas character: the nutcracker.

The El Capitan Hotel in Merced, California, was once a train depot for passengers making the journey to Yosemite National Park. Now, the Hyatt property is an intimate 114-room hotel that's been transformed into a holiday wonderland paying homage to the area's nut farming roots.

El Capitan, a JdV by Hyatt hotel Credit: Courtesy of El Capitan, a JdV by Hyatt hotel

While many hotels across the country set up Santa suites for families to celebrate the holidays, the El Capitan has created what it calls the Nuttiest Holiday Ever Suite. This epic nutcracker suite is filled with a variety of nutcrackers, nutcracker-themed games, and of course, locally grown almonds, pistachios, and walnuts.

Guests who dream of falling asleep on a nutcracker-emblazoned pillow and waking up to an assortment of nutcrackers of all shapes, sizes, and styles, will be in absolute heaven.

"For thousands of years nuts have been a symbol of luck and good fortune shared during the winter holidays. We wanted to have a little fun and spread some joy with our holiday celebration by going totally nuts in honor of our agriculturally rich location," El Capitan managing director Robin Donovan said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.

Guest will want to keep their eyes peeled for a few nutcrackers that reflect this region's history through the modern day. Look out for a farmer nutcracker, a winemaker nutcracker, and a train conductor.

Prices for the suite, which can be booked through Jan. 1, 2022, start at $219 per night.

But guests don't have to book the Nuttiest Holiday Ever Suite to get in on the nutty action. Every hotel guest checking in between now and Dec. 25 will receive a complementary nutcracker ornament. And when they walk in, they'll be greeted by the 10-foot-tall nutcrackers that flank the hotel's doors.

Check in between Dec.13 and 24 to decorate a custom nutcracker in the hotel's courtyard.