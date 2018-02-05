Where and When to See the Eagles Super Bowl Parade

When the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday to win their first Super Bowl in team history, the streets of Philly were flooded with fans chanting, singing, and (despite the city’s best efforts to deter them with hydraulic fluid) scaling light poles and street signs.

Win or lose, the City of Brotherly Love was prepared to endure the kind of rowdy, exuberant, and occasionally reckless celebration Eagles fans had been waiting for generations to unleash.

Now, fans of the Birds can look forward to the official Philadelphia Eagles parade later this week.

When is the Eagles Parade?

While the parade had been tentatively planned for Wednesday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has postponed the Eagles victory parade until Thursday, February 7, when bad weather is expected to subside.

According to a Twitter announcement from the City of Philadelphia, the parade for the 2018 Super Bowl champions will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. in downtown Philly.

The Eagles Super Bowl Parade Route

According to the City of Philadelphia, the Eagles parade will begin at the corner of Broad and Pattison, near the city's stadium complex. The procession will then head north to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, carrying the gleaming Vince Lombardi Trophy to the famous “Rocky” statue at the base of those iconic, 68 steps.

Additional details about the massive Philly celebration will be announced Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Where to get free Bud Light in Philly during the Parade

Back in August, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson promised to “[give] out beer to everybody” if the Eagles could make the playoffs or win the Super Bowl.

Bud Light made Johnson a bet that if they could “win it all,” the beer company would sponsor the party.