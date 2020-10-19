Dublin Airport Has the Sweetest Response for Twitter User 'Feeling Rock Bottom'

"Never forget that you are loved & there are people who care about you."

Dublin Airport may be seeing fewer passengers these days, but it brought its Twitter game to new heights in a heartwarming exchange over the weekend.

In response to one social media user from the UK, named Edmund, who tweeted that he was, "feeling rock bottom," the Ireland hub reached out with some words of encouragement.

"Hi Edmund, you are not alone. So many people are feeling exactly that way at the minute," the airport wrote. "Never forget that you are loved & there are people who care about you."

Additionally, after seeing that Edmond's Twitter bio read, "I love aviation," they sent along some photos to brighten his day.

"We see you like 747s; here’s one just for you, along with a picture of dawn in Dublin," they wrote. "Sending you hugs from back home."

A spokesman for Dublin Airport Paul O'Kane told Travel + Leisure on Monday that they were “touched by Edmund’s tweet when we saw it early on Saturday morning," and also noticed that Edmund is originally from Ireland and loves Boeing 747s.

"On that basis, we responded with a personal message for Edmund and a couple of images — a vintage picture of an Aer Lingus Boeing 747 at Dublin Airport, and an image of dawn over Dublin Bay — in the hope that it might in some way give him a tiny lift," O'Kane told T+L. "We chose dawn as the sun always rises, even after the darkest of nights.”

Edmund's initial tweet has since received hundreds of thousands of "likes" and responses, with fellow Twitter users sharing fun animal videos and supportive messages to cheer him up.

Although it was not made clear as to why Edmund was upset online, he told the U.K.'s Sunday Times that he had been struggling with his mental health due to the fact that he's having a hard time finding employment and is lonely due to restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I love jumbo jets...I was really touched by that tweet," he told the newspaper of the airport's response.

Travel lovers also looking for "a tiny lift" these days can take a flight, a train ride, or visit a museum without leaving home thanks to virtual options.