This Haunted Hotel in London Guarantees Guests Won't Get a Good Night's Sleep

Only the bravest guests will be invited to spend the night.

This spooky season, a haunted house in London is going on record as the first hotel in the world to guarantee a sleepless night's stay.

Rumor has it the "Dread & Breakfast" is haunted by the souls of sailors who came face to face with the kraken on the high seas. Their souls became cursed and, when they returned to land, were sent to a house in London "to be locked-up for an eternity of pain and suffering."

And this year, the haunted house is opening its doors to those who are brave enough to face the things that go bump in the night. Quite literally.

The experience runs from 7 until 11 p.m. — but select guests who show extreme bravery will be invited to spend the night. But there won't be much sleeping. Guests will be kept awake until at least 2 a.m. with creepy phone calls, screams through the walls, and even uninvited haunted visitors barging into their rooms.

The haunted hotel is actually a real abandoned hotel in the center of London, just a stone's throw away from Hyde Park. And a team of actors, light and sound technicians, special effects pros, and theater hands will bring the terrifying spectacle to life.

Every night, 140 people will be invited to partake and help the "Kraken Hunter" discover the beast's last-known location from the haunted souls in the hotel. Only the most steel-hearted of visitors will be invited to spend the night, checking out the next morning at 9 a.m. with a whole new set of phobias.

The "Dread & Breakfast" runs from Thursday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 30. Tickets are available online from about $14 (£10) and include the full experience, party, and a welcome cocktail.

The experience is put on by Kraken rum so, at the very least, the cocktails won't be frightful.