Dr. Oz Performs Life-saving CPR on Passenger at Newark Airport

The celebrity doctor had just returned from a Florida trip when he needed to spring into action.

Famed medical expert Dr. Mehmet Oz was in the right place at the right time on Monday night when a man at Newark Liberty International Airport was in urgent need of emergency medical assistance.

"Last night, a man collapsed near me and my family after we arrived at Newark Airport," he told Travel + Leisure on Tuesday. "I performed CPR with the help of a Newark Port Authority police officer and cleared the man's airway. Thankfully, Newark Airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life."

The surgeon, and host of The Dr. Oz Show, was with his wife and daughter, having just returned from Palm Beach, Fla. when the incident occurred. He worked alongside the Port Authority officers, who also thanked him and the officers on duty for their heroic efforts on social media.

"Thank you @DrOz and our brave PAPD team of officers Michael Bock, Matthew Vecchione, Daniel Olbrich, and Jeffrey Croissant who provided life-saving #CPR to a passenger in cardiac arrest last night at @EWRairport," the PAPD account tweeted.

Reps for the New Jersey airport also tweeted their gratitude to the celebrity doctor.

A photo of Oz and the officers responding to the scene was shared on Twitter by a supposed fellow passenger.

"As a physician and a human being, it's our responsibility to jump in when there's a medical emergency," Oz told T+L. "[This is] another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator. You could save a life."

We're told Oz has been keeping in touch with the man's wife by text message and phone. The man is still in the hospital undergoing testing.