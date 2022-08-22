This New Interactive Website Will Show Cancellation and Delay Policies for U.S. Airlines

The Department of Transportation will be rolling out the new site before Labor Day.

By
Travel + Leisure Editors
Travel + Leisure Editors

Since 1971, Travel + Leisure editors have followed one mission: to inform, inspire, and guide travelers to have deeper, more meaningful experiences. T+L's editors have traveled to countries all over the world, having flown, sailed, road tripped, and taken the train countless miles. They've visited small towns and big cities, hidden gems and popular destinations, beaches and mountains, and everything in between. With a breadth of knowledge about destinations around the globe, air travel, cruises, hotels, food and drinks, outdoor adventure, and more, they are able to take their real-world experience and provide readers with tried-and-tested trip ideas, in-depth intel, and inspiration at every point of a journey.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2022
Denver airport interior.
Photo: John Greim/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) will launch a website in the coming weeks that details airline policies on cancellations or delays, the department's latest effort to arm passengers with information amid widespread summer travel chaos.

The website will include an "easy-to-read" interactive dashboard with information on each airline as well as travelers' options when there is a cancellation or delay that was "due to circumstances within the airline's control," DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote in a letter to airlines that was shared with Travel + Leisure. The new dashboard is expected to go live on the Department's Aviation Consumer Protection website by Sept. 2, ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The information in the dashboard will come from commitments airlines have already made in their customer service plans.

"When passengers do experience cancelations and delays, they deserve clear and transparent information on the services that your airline will provide, to address the expenses and inconveniences resulting from these disruptions," Buttigieg wrote, adding the "level of disruption Americans have experienced this summer is unacceptable."

The DOT has requested "at a minimum" airlines provide meal vouchers for travelers who experience a delay of three hours or more as well as lodging for travelers who are forced to wait overnight at an airport "because of disruptions within the carrier's control."

Airlines across the United States and the world have experienced widespread problems over the summer, which have generally been blamed on a combination of staffing shortages and air traffic control issues. In total, more than 100,000 flights have been canceled in the U.S. so far this year and nearly a million flights delayed. According to the DOT, U.S. airlines have delayed about 24% of domestic flights and canceled about 3.2% of them in the first six months of the year.

Several airlines cut back on summer schedules in an effort to keep up, but some have extended those efforts into the fall, including American Airlines and United Airlines.

In addition to educating travelers on their rights, the DOT has proposed a rule change that would require airlines to issue a refund if a domestic flight is delayed by more than three hours.

"I urge you to take this opportunity to assess your Customer Service Plan to ensure that it guarantees adequate amenities and services to help passengers with expenses and inconveniences due to delays and cancelations," Buttigieg wrote in the letter.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Florida, Miami International Airport, flight information display system electronic board, departures
Department of Transportation Proposes Airline Refund Rule That Could Mean More Money in Travelers' Pockets — What to Know
Southwest Airlines flight is listed as canceled on a schedule at Boston Logan International Airport
What to Do If Your Fight Is Canceled, According to a Travel Expert
Spring break passengers wait in a TSA security line at Orlando International Airport
U.S. Airlines Just Canceled Nearly 2,000 Flights — What to Know
An American Airlines 737 in flight
American Airlines Becomes Latest Carrier to Preemptively Cut Fall Flights
People wait in line to check in at Bostons Logan International Airport in Boston
Flight Cancellations in 2022 Have Surpassed Pre-pandemic Times, Data Shows
Departing travelers wait in line at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois.
Mass Weekend Flight Cancellations Linger Into Monday — What to Know
Card Placeholder Image
World's Worst Airlines for Customer Service 2015
An interior view of Heathrow Airport as the holidaymakers face with an international travel chaos across Europe due to chronic staff shortages in London
Heathrow Airport Extends Passenger Cap Through October — What to Know
Qantas
This Airline Has Called on Execs to Help With Baggage Handling Amid Staffing Shortages
An American Airlines airplane on a tarmac
American Airlines Cutting 31,000 Flights Ahead of Holiday Season
Airplane passengers
These Are Your Rights When You Buy a Plane Ticket
How to Make Sure Your Canceled Flight Is Eligible for a Refund, According to Travel Experts (Video)
A woman shopping online for flight tickets on airline website with laptop, entering credit card details to make mobile payment at home.
Consumer Price Index Sees Dip in Airfare and Gas Prices
Woman using laptop to book flight tickets and plan holiday
Flight Prices Are About to Drop by 25%, Hopper Predicts
Travelers wait to check their bags at Ronald Regan Washington National Airport on July 11, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia.
U.S. Airports Are Seeing Fewer Delays, Cancellations, FAA Chief Says
Duesseldorf airport
Lufthansa Cancels More Than 1,000 Flights Amid Strike at German Airports