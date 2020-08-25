Win a Trip to Mexico With Don Julio and $5,000 to West Elm in This Summer Sweepstakes

2020 has been all about making the most of our time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. If you’ve spent the last few months mixing up your own cocktails, rearranging your space to create the ideal work-from-home environment, and dreaming of your next trip, we have the perfect sweepstakes for you. West Elm and Don Julio Tequila have teamed up to give one lucky winner $5,000 to turn their home into a perfect summer oasis this year, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Jalisco, Mexico, to visit the home of Don Julio next year.

The “Summer on With Don” sweepstakes is focused on making lemonade out of lemons — or rather, margaritas out of limes. You can create a staycation-worthy setup with the West Elm prize and look forward to the incredible adventures to come in 2021.

In a statement shared with Travel + Leisure, Christina Choi, the senior vice president of tequila at Diageo North America, said, “This summer, we are missing raising a glass with everyone at bars, music festivals, and events across the country, but we love seeing how people are inviting Don Julio Tequila into their homes as they find new ways to celebrate safely. What better way to reciprocate than by extending the invitation to Don Julio’s home in Mexico next summer, so they can see how our tequila is crafted from plant to bottle.”

The recipient of this grand prize isn’t the only winner — 20 runner-ups will get $500 to transform their homes and special Don Julio merchandise. Plus, for every entry, Don Julio will donate $1 to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, up to $25,000, to support those in the industry impacted by COVID-19.

To enter the contest, U.S. residents ages 21 and up can post on Instagram with the tags #SummerOnWithDon, #Sweepstakes, and @DonJulioTequila to show how they’ve incorporated Don Julio into their summer at home. You can also enter the contest by visiting SummerOn.DonJulio.com to fill out a form before the sweepstakes ends on Sept. 16.

Need some cocktail inspiration for your Instagram entry? Don Julio shared some delicious, refreshing drinks created by mixologists around the country.

Image zoom Shannon Sturgis

Peachy Paloma

Created by mixologist Makeda Gebre in Denver, Colorado.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. Don Julio Tequila Blanco

1 oz. fresh grapefruit juice

1/2 oz. agave

Muddled peach clice

Preparation:

Muddle peach in a shaker. Add remaining ingredients to the shaker, including Don Julio Tequila Blanco, fresh grapefruit juice, and agave; add ice and shake well. Strain contents into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with a chili salt rim and lime wedge.

Don of All Dons

Created by mixologist Josh Davis in Chicago, Illinois

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. Don Julio Tequila Blanco

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. pomegranate juice

Ginger beer to top

Blackberries and mint leaves for garnish

Preparation:

Combine Don Julio Tequila Blanco, fresh lime juice, and pomegranate juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a rocks glass over fresh ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a mint leaf and blackberries

Supply & Demand

Created by mixologist Tiffanie Barriere in Atlanta, Georgia

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. Don Julio Tequila Blanco

1 oz. fresh pineapple juice

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

3-4 oz. club soda

Preparation: