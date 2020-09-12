You Can Rent Out This Adorable St. Tropez-themed Hotel in the Middle of Palm Springs

Lulu, an 8-foot-tall woman in a blue swimsuit and bathing cap, is always the first to greet guests at Dive Palm Springs.

She's made of neon and aluminum — and she's the only form of signage outside the discreet, beachy enclave — though her look gives away the exact brand of retro glamour guests will find within its walls.

The Angelenos behind Dive, an 11-room boutique hotel minutes from downtown, managed to pull off the challenging feat of conjuring up the 1960s French Riviera right in the middle of the California desert. In doing so, they created not only the perfect weekend escape from LA, but the ultimate event venue for those looking to put on a stylish, intimate affair without sacrificing fun.

The petite but perfectly manicured grounds include a pool with striped sun loungers and cabanas, two hot tubs (one for guests to share and one within the Orchard suite — which also has a three-hole putting green), gardens with a koi pond and fire pit, and both indoor and outdoor event spaces.

Since opening in November 2019, Dive has become a popular wedding venue — and will likely only be more in demand as lingering COVID-19 concerns continue to shrink receptions. The property is available for buyouts for events of all kinds, from nuptials and bachelor/bachelorette parties to company golf outings and milestone birthdays, with a current guest cap of 75.

Each room has its own character, brought out by unique artwork, color schemes, and unexpected accessories. The two-bedroom Paris suite is the largest and loudest, with Christian Lacroix butterfly wallpaper, a bed with a belle époque-era brass and copper elevator cage in place of a headboard, vintage chandeliers from Paris, and a window from NYC's historic Flatiron building that's been turned into an oversized mirror.

Most other rooms keep it simpler, with rattan beds against a clean palette of white and wood, but fashion wall murals, vintage mini bars, and quirky details throughout promise guests will never be bored by the decor.

New menus feature crepes all day — both savory and sweet — plus poolside snacks like chips and guac, tuna crudo, Neopolitan pizzas, and homemade ice cream. The cocktail list, by Steve Livigni of LA's Scopa and Hotel June, includes aptly named drinks such as The Swan Dive, a mix of Opuntia Prickly Pear Brandy, elderflower, cinnamon, and bubbles.

To enquire about a buyout, e-mail bonjour@divepalmsprings.com.