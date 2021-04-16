Disneyland Fans Waited Hours to Buy Tickets for the Park's Reopening

People will wait a long time to get into the Happiest Place on Earth.

As Disney announced the reopening of its Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks, fans reported online wait times of up to eight hours for tickets.

Tickets for the theme park's reopening on April 30 went on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday and within 10 minutes, guests were forced into a virtual waiting room to buy tickets "due to high demand." By 11 a.m., the page told visitors that their wait time was "recalculating" or "over an hour" — for many hours, Los Angeles news outlet, KTLA reported.

"After 8 hours of waiting, WE FINALLY GOT IT!!!" tweeted one Disney fan among the many who took to social media to share their ticket status — or lack thereof.

The park is currently only accepting visitors who live in California and groups are limited to no more than three households.

Disneyland California Adventure Credit: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Disney acknowledged the unusually long wait times and reassured guests that there was still plenty of availability to visit the theme park.

"We are experiencing high demand, given the historic nature of the Disneyland Resort's reopening," a company statement said, according to Deadline. "To deliver a strong guest experience, we are deliberately pulsing guests through the system and, therefore, wait times may be several hours or more depending on when you joined the queue. We still have plenty of reservation availability and we plan to keep the system open through the night to accommodate the demand."

According to the Disneyland reservation system, there is still open entry for both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure every day from April 30.

When the first visitors re-enter the park on April 30, they will notice many changes including a limited 25% capacity. Parades and nighttime spectaculars will return at a later, unspecified date, and character encounters will stay socially distanced for now.

Disneyland reopened last month with a limited experience called "A Touch of Disney," which allowed visitors to wander about the park, although they could not board rides.

