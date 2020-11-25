Disneyland Paris Will Not Open for Christmas Season As Previously Planned

The park was scheduled to reopen from Dec. 19 to Jan 3.

Disneyland Paris will remain closed for the holiday season despite its initial plan to welcome back visitors in time for Christmas celebrations.

"While we were hoping to be able to reopen during the Christmas holiday season, the latest government measures announced for France do not allow us to deliver the Disneyland Paris experience and therefore the destination will remain closed until 12 February 2021," a message on the park's website and Instagram read on Wednesday.

After reopening in July, the park closed once again in October with the promise to welcome back visitors Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, 2021 and then close once again from Jan. 4 to Feb. 12.

Those who have reservations for a now-canceled date can postpone their visit. If the new booking time is at a cheaper price than what they previously paid, Disney will refund the difference, the website says. Dated tickets will be automatically refunded.

The news comes as it was recently announced that Disneyland California is expected to stay closed until the end of the year. Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fl. is currently open.

France is currently under a second lockdown, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron announced in a televised address that lockdown restrictions would ease on Saturday, allowing businesses to reopen in time for the holiday shopping season and allowing people to travel up to 20 kilometers for outdoor exercise, The BBC reported. The reopening of movie theaters and museums could possibly follow on Dec. 15 and then restaurants on Jan. 20 depending on the status of the virus.

Macron also laid out the country's reopening plan in a Twitter thread on Tuesday.

The BBC reported that France reported its lowest number of COVID-19 cases since Sept. 28 on Monday at 4,452 infections. France has reported 2.2 million cases of the coronavirus and over 50,000 deaths in total, according to tracking data from Johns Hopkins University.