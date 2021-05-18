Disneyland Paris Is Reopening in June With New Rides, Selfie Spots, and a New Hotel

"We have all been dreaming of this moment," the park's president said.

Disneyland Paris will welcome park-goers once again next month after postponing the reopening for months amid lockdowns in France, the park shared with Travel + Leisure.

The theme park, which sits just outside the City of Lights, will say bonjour to guests on June 17 with limited tickets and an online reservation system, which will also be required annual pass holders. All guests 6 and older will be required to wear face masks except when eating and more than 2,000 sanitizing and hand washing stations are available throughout the park, according to Disney.

"We have all been dreaming of this moment," Natacha Rafalski, the president of Disneyland Paris, said in a statement provided to T+L. "The moment we can reunite and enjoy unforgettable moments with our family and friends. When Disneyland Paris reopens, our Guests will be able to enjoy the outstanding experiences we are known for, from iconic attractions and new heart-warming Character moments to unique interactions with our Cast Members and even a few surprises along the way."

When it comes to rides, fan-favorites like Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Ratatouille: The Adventure will be ready to thrill guests of all ages, while a new ride, Cars ROAD TRIP, will bring park goers on a trip down Route 66 to "discover local natural wonders like The World's Largest Lugnut and the Cars-tastrophe Canyon."

Character interactions will also very much be part of the experience with selfie spots that allow guests to meet their favorite characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

Additionally, the new Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will open on June 21, complete with 25 suites dedicated to Spider-Man, the Avengers, and other Marvel super heroes as well as a Marvel Design Studio where guests can learn what it takes to be a comic book artist.

France will begin easing lockdown measures this week, Reuters reported, allowing non-essential shops to reopen for the first time in six weeks. Previously, residents were required to remain within about six miles of their homes and non-essential shops were closed.

In France, 30.3% of people have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 13.4% are fully vaccinated, according to Reuters, which is tracking the global vaccine rollout.

The country also plans to welcome U.S. tourists once again next month for the first time since March 2020.