Park-goers will be able to reserve space on rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Peter Pan's Flight, and Ratatouille: L'Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy for €8 to €15 each.

Disneyland Paris Is Replacing Its Free FastPass With a Paid Version — What to Know

Disneyland Paris introduced a new service on Tuesday which will replace the park's free FastPass feature with a paid version.

Premier Access, which will launch this summer, will allow park-goers to reserve space on popular rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Peter Pan's Flight, and Ratatouille: L'Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy for €8 to €15 each, according to the theme park. The price for each ride will vary based on the attraction and the day.

Guests can purchase the service through the Disneyland Paris app or at City Hall or Studio Services after they've entered the park. Children under 3 years old do not need the service to join the dedicated fast lane.

For guests who don't want to pay extra, the park offers a free Standby Pass, which allows people to wait for some rides outside the actual line, but does not provide immediate access to the attraction. Park-goers can use the Disneyland Paris App to book a time slot when available and return when it's their time.

"As we continue to assess many aspects of our business and make changes where they are needed for both the current environment and the future of our resort, the addition of Standby Pass and Disney Premier Access will provide alternative services for our guests and the previous FASTPASS service at Disneyland Paris will not be returning," the company wrote. "We are always working to enhance our offerings and the way that our guests experience them based on valuable feedback for ongoing improvements across the resort."

In addition, to ride options, Disneyland Paris is introducing a "Food Hub" feature on its app, allowing guests to make reservations at Disney-operated restaurants.

Disneyland Paris reopened in June with face mask requirements and selfie spots. U.S. travelers can enter France with either proof of vaccination or pre-arrival testing.