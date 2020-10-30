Disneyland Paris Closes Again As Second Lockdown in France Begins

The park intends to reopen for the holiday season and will close again in January.

As France enters its second lockdown due to COVID-19, Disneyland Paris has announced they will be closing their doors once again for several weeks.

"In line with latest direction from the French authorities, Disneyland Paris will be closing end of day on October 29th," the announcement read on the park's website on Thursday.

With tentative plans to reopen for the holiday season, the park is accepting reservations from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, 2021 for entry with hopes to operate “based on prevailing conditions and government guidance at that time."

The park will once again close from Jan. 4 through Feb. 12.

Visitors who had reservations during the upcoming closure can either postpone and rebook their trip or receive a full refund by contacting the Disneyland Paris reservation team. All dated tickets during the closure will be automatically canceled and refunded.

Image zoom Credit: AURELIA MOUSSLY/AFP via Getty Images

Disneyland Paris reopened to the public in July after shutting down in March to combat the spread of COVID-19. The reservation system, which applies to parks around the world as they gradually reopened, was put in place to help limit capacity at each location.

Disney parks in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Florida are still open, with new safety precautions. Disneyland California has remained closed since March.

France entered lockdown on Friday, with President Emmanuel Macron ordering the country to stay home except for essential activities, like buying food or seeking medical care. In order to leave their homes, citizens must provide proof of their travel necessity. Those caught without the proper documentation risk fines starting at about $160 (€135).

Over the past few weeks, the government declared a state of emergency and implemented nightly curfews in several metropolitan areas, including Paris. Earlier this month, bars closed and restaurants in the capital city received strict new health protocol.

France gradually lifted its first lockdown in May and June, allowing restaurants, bars, cafes, beaches, and museums to open.

Cases of COVID-19 in France have been steadily rising since September. In total, the country has reported more than 1.2 million infections and 36,000 deaths.