Disneyland Is Getting a New Pixar-themed Hotel — See Inside

Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel, which currently features seaside-themed rooms, will be transformed into the perfect place for Pixar fans.

Disneyland is giving a Pixar-themed makeover to one of its California hotels, welcoming travelers and fans to immerse themselves in the world "Toy Story," "Finding Nemo," and more.

Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel, which currently features seaside-themed rooms, will be transformed into a Pixar hotel complete with favorite Pixar worlds and characters and a giant Pixar Lamp balancing atop a ball in the lobby. The new theme will be woven throughout the hotel, according to Disney.

"Guests will gain a new perspective on some of their favorite Pixar worlds and characters through carefully curated artwork, and décor that reveals the creative journey of the artists who helped bring these stories to life," Disney wrote in a statement.

Currently, the Paradise Pier Hotel features a kid-friendly seashore-themed screening room where children watch Disney films from beach chairs as well as a rooftop pool deck, which is undergoing scheduled maintenance.

In addition to the new hotel theme, Disney is also building a walkway that guests of the Paradise Pier Hotel will be able to use to access the Disney California Adventure park.

Exterior of the new Pixar themed Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., Credit: Courtesy Disneyland Resort

Starting this summer, all Disneyland Resort hotel guests will be able to take advantage of early entry access to the park as well as send some theme park purchases back to their hotel. Currently, Disney offers early access to hotel guests who sign up for a workout class inside the park.

Beyond the park itself, Disney also revealed Din Tai Fung's famous soup dumplings will be coming to Downtown Disney and serving up family-style Chinese feasts. The area will also feature Mexican fare from Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytan.

"While the evolution of Downtown Disney began in 2018, we recently began work on the latest transformation to introduce more innovative shopping, dining and entertainment experiences," Disney wrote in the statement. "We are investing significantly in Downtown Disney District to continue growing a dynamic, exciting destination with something for everyone."

The west-end area will evoke the mid-century modern architecture of southern California and will feature an open lawn as well as even more shopping and dining options.