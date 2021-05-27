Disneyland Reopening to Out-of-state Visitors Starting June 15

"We are so excited to welcome you all back to the Happiest Place on Earth!"

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will welcome out-of-state visitors back starting next month.

Visitors from outside the state can make reservations on Disneyland.com up to 120 days in advance with entry starting on June 15, according to a Disney blog post published Wednesday.

"We are so excited to welcome you all back to the Happiest Place on Earth!" the park wrote in an Instagram caption of a photo of Mickey Mouse at the park's entrance.

Although it is not a requirement to enter, the announcement noted that the state of California "strongly recommends" that visitors be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test before they enter the theme parks. Additionally, all visitors ages three and older must have both a ticket and a theme park reservation.

The theme park said its "procedures may change as we continue to update our health and safety processes based on guidance from the state of California and local health officials" and visitors are encouraged to check the Disneyland website before their visit to stay up-to-date on the latest protocol.

Visitors will also be required to wear face masks the entire time they're at Disneyland, despite the fact that Disney World in Florida is reconsidering its face mask stance for summer.

Disneyland reopened to California residents on April 30 after hosting a food festival named "A Touch of Disney" in March, allowing visitors to wander around the park and sample some of its most famous food.

Visitors who come in groups can currently only be from a maximum of three different households — a rule that will no longer be implemented starting June 15.

The park will be celebrating its all-new Avengers Campus on June 4 and the reopenings of Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel on June 15 and the reopening of the Disneyland Hotel on July 2.

