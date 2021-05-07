Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando to No Longer Require Temperature Checks for Entry

Other protocols like face masks, social distancing, and mandatory reservations to enter for both parks will remain in place.

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando are no longer requiring temperature checks upon entry, a protocol originally implemented due to COVID-19.

"Following the advice of the CDC and our local health officials, we will phase out onsite temperature screenings at Walt Disney World Resort for Cast Members beginning May 8 and Guests on May 16," Disney World announced on its website.

At Universal Orlando, temperature checks have already been dropped, according to the park's safety guidance, and social distancing lengths have reduced from six to three feet.

The announcements come after a Florida health official said in a press conference last week that temperature checks at establishments "are not necessary, although they give some sense of safety" and that the county did not recommend temperature control measures "at this point."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Monday that canceled the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in place across the state, including the mask mandate. Face masks are no longer required in public areas across Florida but privately owned businesses can make their own mask (and temperature screening) rules for their establishments.

The new Florida rules do not override the federal mask mandate for public transit.

Last month, Walt Disney World announced that visitors could remove their masks for taking photos while outside.

"You may temporarily remove your face covering while actively eating, drinking, or taking an outdoor photo, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during this time," it's updated guidance read.