Walt Disney World Updates Face Mask Guidance

Walt Disney World has updated its rules on face masks in the park.

Beginning April 8, visitors will be allowed to remove their masks for photo opportunities when outside.

"Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming," the Walt Disney World website advises. "You may temporarily remove your face covering while actively eating, drinking, or taking an outdoor photo, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during this time."

Visitors younger than two are allowed to forgo a face mask at the park. Masks remain required for both cast members and visitors regardless of their vaccination status.

Specifically, the park requires masks have at least two layers of breathable material fully covering the nose, mouth, and reach under the chin, and fit "snugly but comfortably" against people's faces. Neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, and face coverings with valves, mesh material, or holes are not allowed.

At this time, visitors are also required to make reservations in advance and get their temperature taken before entering the park.

Since its July reopening, the park's COVID-19 precautions have evolved. While markers to promote social distancing are in place, a few rides were cleared to operate at full capacity, like Slinky Dog Dash and Avatar Flight of Passage, due to their specifications.

Meanwhile, California's Disneyland Resort is operating under much stricter regulations, due to state restrictions. The park is running a temporary food festival called "Taste of Disney" through April 19 and is expected to reopen to the public, with some of the precautions put in place at the Florida theme park, on April 30.

