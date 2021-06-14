Disney World Makes Masks Optional for Vaccinated Guests

Masks will still be required on public transportation like monorails and buses.

Disney World will ease face-covering rules on Tuesday, making masks optional for fully-vaccinated park goers, the company said in its latest guidance.

The new rule will allow vaccinated guests to go maskless in most areas, according to the company, but not all. Masks will still be required for all park-goers on Disney transportation, including on Disney buses, monorails, and the Disney Skyliner.

The company said it will not require guests to provide proof of vaccination, but added: "we expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, and upon entering and throughout all attractions and transportation."

In addition to masks, the park will relax social distancing requirements, including on lines, in shops and restaurants, and in theaters.

"It's important to remember that some experiences and entertainment may still be operating with limited capacity or may remain temporarily unavailable," the company wrote. "We're not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again."

Disney encourages guests to get vaccinated.

The changes come about a month after the park made masks optional outdoors. Disney has been increasingly lifting coronavirus-era protocols, including discontinuing temperature checks upon entry.

Previously, Disney required all guests ages 2 and older to wear a mask with at least two layers of breathable material fully covering their nose, mouth, and reaching under their chin, and even banned eating and drinking while walking.

The new rules put the company in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that fully vaccinated Americans do not need to cover their faces outdoors as well as in many indoor situations.

However, at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, which will start welcoming out-of-state visitors on Tuesday, face masks are still required, according to the park.

Beyond Disney, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, and its sister park, Busch Gardens Tampa, have all made masks optional for vaccinated guests.

