Disney Parks Are Bringing Back Firework Celebrations Starting July 1

The Magic Kingdom's "Happily Ever After" fireworks display will also be livestreamed for fans at home.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland announced the return of nightly fireworks displays this summer as the parks continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fireworks will resume on July 1 at Disney World and on July 4 at Disneyland. Disney World's display will once again transform Cinderella Castle with a pyrotechnic display. Fireworks will also go off over EPCOT's World Showcase Lagoon. At Disneyland, the nightly display will explode over Main Street, U.S.A, the Sleeping Beauty Castle and the facade of "It's a Small World."

The theme parks stopped their nightly fireworks displays during the pandemic to prevent visitors from crowding. But as restrictions loosen, both U.S. Disney locations are bringing back a nightly tradition that has been in place since 1957.

"As we continue to see more communities adjust and ease COVID-19 guidelines, there's a new sense of optimism with many positive signs moving forward," a Disney Parks blog post read. "We're encouraged by it too, seeing more families making travel plans, friends dining out together more often and more Americans returning to work. And at Disney theme parks, we're gradually bringing back more of our beloved park experiences."

The Disney parks will also live stream the Magic Kingdom's "Happily Ever After" fireworks for fans who are not able to make it to the park or "simply can't wait" to see the show.

Over the past few weeks, COVID-19 restrictions have been lifting at theme parks throughout the country. Earlier this week, Disney World made face masks optional for vaccinated visitors in most areas of the park and Disneyland followed soon after. (Masks are still required on public transit areas, like the monorail.)

The park also relaxed social distancing guidelines and discontinued its temperature checks at the gate. However, a few restrictions still remain in place. Visitors are still not able to hug costumed characters and those without vaccinations are expected to keep their face masks on while in indoor areas.

