Disney World's Wilderness Lodge Is the Best Place to Spend Christmas at the Park

There’s more to spending the holidays at Walt Disney World, and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, where you can sit next to a fire with some cocoa is “the coziest spot to be this season.”

The beautiful, rustic resort is inspired by turn-of-the-century National Park lodges in America’s Pacific Northwest, complete with pine trees and rocky terrain on the outside — and cozy fires with hot cider on the inside.

Around the holiday season, guests at the Wilderness Lodge can enjoy songs sung by carolers who ride on a hay wagon on the resort grounds, and a Christmas tree in the main lobby as tall as 60 feet. Plus, the roaring fire in the main lobby is the best place to take the perfect Instagram photo.

It may not snow in Florida, but you can still have a jolly winter holiday just like you’ve gone skiing in the mountains. Even if it’s 80 degrees outside.

Besides roaring fires and rustic stone hearths in the main lobby, the rooms can also get you in the Christmas spirit. Rooms are decked out in Pacific Northwest inspired decor with wooden rocking chairs that are great for putting your feet up after a long day at the park — or waiting for Santa on Christmas Eve.

