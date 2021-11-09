Disney+ Subscribers Get Special Theme Park Access This Friday

Celebrate 2 years of the streaming service with all kinds of perks — at home and in the parks.

Disney+ subscribers will get special perks at Disney theme parks across the country this week, in honor of the first-ever Disney+ Day on Friday, Nov. 12.

To celebrate two years of Disney's streaming service anybody with a ticket and reservation for Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in California will be able to enter the theme parks 30 minutes before opening. All you have to do is present proof of a Disney subscription and early entry is yours.

Making the theme park experience extra special, guests will be welcomed with a "blue carpet experience" with character meetings at Disney Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park. Disney subscribers will have complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital downloads via the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps.

Across the Atlantic at Disneyland Paris, the park will remain open for an extra half-hour on Friday and guests will get to see the Tower of Terror lighting up in Disney blue. Throughout the day, celebrations will feature special character appearances.

"Since launching two years ago, Disney has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series," Kareem Daniel, Chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "With Disney+ Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can."

Event guides will be available in the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps with more information about celebrations happening at the parks on Nov. 12.

If you're not yet a subscriber to Disney+, you can sign up for $1.99 for your first month (then the price will increase to $7.99 per month).

Inaugural Disney Day celebrations will also include special Disney screenings at AMC Theatres around the country and giveaways at almost 800 different Target stores — visit the Disney website for more.