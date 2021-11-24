Walt Disney World Pauses Annual Pass Sales

Walt Disney World has paused sales of select annual passes until at least 2022.

Announced in a message posted to the park's website this week, the move is aimed at managing park capacity as the holiday travel season gets underway.

Existing pass holders will be able to renew their passes, but anyone who doesn't already have a pass will have to wait unless they live in Florida and have ample free time on weekdays.

The only annual pass currently available for Disney World is the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, which provides Florida residents with unlimited visits to Walt Disney World's Florida theme parks on most weekdays for $399 a year and is the cheapest annual pass Disney offers in Orlando.

Disney's Pirate Pass, which allows Florida residents to visit most days of the week — including weekends — for $699 a year won't be available until at least 2022.

Neither of Disney's annual passes for non-Florida residents — which offer unlimited visits to Disney parks in Florida for between $899 and $1,299 a year — are currently available. Those passes are also expected to become available again sometime in 2022.

Disney launched new versions of its annual passes in September as a way to help guests commemorate The World's Most Magical Celebration all year long. Disney this year is celebrating its 50th anniversary with lots of special events and a number of promotions including a partnership with Southwest Airlines.

"We are introducing four new annual passes offering the flexibility and choice to meet guest needs, each designed based on passholder feedback," a Walt Disney World spokesperson said in a blog post at the time.

Some pass holders, however, found the new versions to be a downgrade. While passes include parking and discounts, a PhotoPass feature that used to be included now costs an additional $99.