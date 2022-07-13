Never Forget Where You Parked at Disney Thanks to Their New In-app Car Locator

The new feature will first be rolled out in Florida and then California will follow.

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Published on July 13, 2022
A view of the entrance of Walt Disney World on March 22, 2022 in Orlando, Florida
Photo: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Disney fans may dread the end of the day when they have to leave the theme park but the company is making it a bit easier by introducing a new in-app feature to help them find their cars.

The new car locator feature, which is being created in partnership with State Farm, will be added to the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps, Disney announced Monday. The free option will first launch at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida this summer (including in all theme parks, Disney Springs, Disney Water Parks, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex) before eventually being introduced at Disneyland Resort in California later this year.

"How many of us can remember a time we had trouble finding our car in a Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort parking lot?" Disney said in a statement. "Well, say goodbye to that as we are bringing you a new car locator feature presented by State Farm to the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps!"

The car locator feature will use location technology to find and save parking details when park goers open the My Disney Experience app and tap the car locator card on the home screen. Users should enable their location services, bluetooth, and notifications on their mobile device.

Disney has been upgrading its technology in recent years, including introducing the Disney MagicMobile service last year. The option allows guests to enter the theme parks using their iPhones, Apple Watches, or other smart devices.

Visitors can also use the My Disney Experience app for things like mobile food ordering and digital room keys.

Additionally, Disney started testing facial recognition technology at its Magic Kingdom park last year, giving guests the option to try the touchless tech. The feature converts a park goer's face into a number that is then associated with the form of admission used for entry to the park.

