This New Disney Cruise From Rome Will Be the Most Magical Way to See Italy

Soon, Disney fans will be able to see Italy and Southern Europe in a more magical way than ever before.

Starting in the summer of 2019, Disney Cruise Line will be launching its first-ever roundtrip cruise route starting from the port of Civitavecchia, a town near Rome, Italy.

The first voyage begins on June 14 with stops in Italy, France, and Spain. Guests will be able to visit Salerno, on Italy's Amalfi Coast; La Spezia, a common launch point for visiting the picturesque towns of Cinque Terre; Villefranche-sur-Mer and Marseilles, on the French Riviera; and Spain's vibrant beach city of Barcelona, according to Travel Weekly.

This Rome-based cruise is just one of seven new cruise routes that Disney has to offer in Europe. The others are Cartagena, Spain; Toulon (Provence) and Brest, France; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Gothenburg and Nynashamn (Stockholm), Sweden; and Fredericia, Denmark, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

We dare you not to sing “It’s A Small World After All.”

And closer to home for Americans, Disney Cruise Line is also returning to their popular ports in Alaska, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean.