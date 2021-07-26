Disney Cruise Line Will Set Sail Again in August

The Disney Dream will set sail from Port Canaveral, Fla., starting Aug. 9, heading out on cruises for 3 or 4 nights to Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.

The Disney Cruise Line ship will set sail from Port Canaveral, Fla., starting Aug. 9, heading out on cruises for 3 or 4 nights to Disney's private island, Castaway Cay, according to the company.

On board the ship, face coverings will be required in most indoor public areas, high-touch loose items like sofa pillows have been removed, and physical contact has been limited by use of the company's app, which can be used to pre-book experiences and chat with guest services.

"I am thrilled that the time has come to chart the course for fun with your Disney friends, to relax in a tropical paradise, and to enjoy all the enchantment of Disney Cruise Line," Thomas Mazloum, the president of Disney Signature Experiences, said in a video. "And while some things may look a bit different for now, you can rest assured that the dazzling entertainment, impeccable service, and attention to detail that have long defined Disney vacations remain the same."

Disney will not require guests be vaccinated for cruises leaving out of Florida — in line with Gov. Ron DeSantis' order banning businesses from requiring customers to show they're vaccinated to receive service — but will require them to get a COVID-19 PCR test between 5 days and 24 hours of embarking on a ship as well as undergo a rapid PCR test at the terminal at their own expense, according to the cruise line. Unvaccinated guests 12 and older leaving on a cruise out of Florida through the end of the year will also have to show proof of travel insurance with at least $10,000 per person in medical expense coverage and $30,000 in coverage for emergency medical evacuation with no COVID-19 exclusions.

Fully-vaccinated passengers who volunteer their vaccination status will be exempt from all pre-trip and embarkation testing as well as travel insurance requirements.

The Disney Dream is finally ready to set sail after it was initially forced to postpone a test cruise in June when a handful of crew members tested positive for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires cruise lines to sail "simulated voyages" with volunteer passengers to start unless at least 98% of crew and 95% of passengers are fully vaccinated.