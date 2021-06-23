Disney Cruise Line Announces Halloween and Christmas Cruises for 2022

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas… for Disney Cruise Line, at least.

Summer may be in full swing, but the family-friendly cruise line is looking ahead to next year's Halloween and Christmas sailings with magical celebrations, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

To start, Disney will celebrate "Halloween on the High Seas" with cruises from mid-September 2022 through October, inviting guests to dress up in their spookiest costumes for Mickey's Mouse-querade Party. Passengers will enjoy themed food and drinks and even experience a "ghostly ship takeover" complete with a magical Pumpkin Tree.

Halloween on the High Seas Disnney cruise Credit: Kent Phillips/Disney Cruise Line

In early November 2022 through December, the cruise line will transform its ships to celebrate "Very Merrytime Cruises." Holiday-themed decor and Disney characters decked out in their holiday best will welcome guests while a special visit from the big man himself will ensure everyone's wish gets granted.

As part of the holiday season, Disney plans to sail its brand-new ship, the Disney Wish, on fall voyages from Port Canaveral, Florida, heading out on 3- and 4-night cruises to the Bahamas and stopping at the company's private island, Castaway Cay. To celebrate in style, passengers can book the one-of-a-kind suite in the ship's forward funnel.

"With five ships setting sail in fall 2022 from different homeports around the country, we are excited to offer more ways than ever before for families to make special memories with Disney Cruise Line," Thomas Mazloum, the president of Disney Cruise Line, said in a statement provided to T+L.

Earlier this month, Disney received approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin test cruises for volunteers. The company has not announced a vaccine requirement to board its U.S. ships, but will require guests 18 and older to be vaccinated before embarking on its planned UK sailings on the Disney Magic.

In addition to its holiday sailings, Disney has announced it will cruise to new destinations in the summer of 2022, including new ports in Greece, Portugal, Latvia, Norway, Sweden, and Dominica.