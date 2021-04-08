Disney Cruise Line Cancels U.S. Sailings Through June

Disney Cruise Line has extended its pause of U.S. voyages through the end of June.

"We are carefully reviewing the recently released guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and working toward resuming operations," the cruise line announced on its website this week. "As we continue to refine our protocols for our eventual return to service, we are canceling all Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wonder sailings departing through June 2021."

Disney's European sailings aboard the "Disney Magic" are also canceled through Sept. 18. The ship will however embark on limited sailings around the UK this summer on short voyages strictly for vaccinated UK residents.

Due to sailing restrictions in Canada, Disney is also re-evaluating its options for summer cruises to Alaska this year. Canada will not allow any ships with more than 100 passengers to dock in Canadian ports until at least Feb. 28, 2022. The cruise line will reach out to guests already booked on Alaska sailings once a decision regarding the voyages is made.

Disney cruise ship Image zoom Credit: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Guests whose reservations are impacted will receive an email with information on how to proceed, either choosing a full refund or a Future Cruise Credit worth 125% of the original voyage fare. Those who booked through a travel agent should contact their agent for more information.

For more information about impacted sailings, travelers should visit the Disney Cruise Line website.

According to Disney blog Inside the Magic, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a shareholders meeting that he hoped service would be able to resume by the fall.

However, the company announced sailings for 2022 for those who are looking to secure a future Disney cruise.