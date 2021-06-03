Disney Cruise Line Latest Company to Receive CDC Approval for Test Sailings

"We look forward to our amazing crew once again creating magic for our guests and to helping the many workers who support our industry get back to work."

Disney Cruise Line will set sail on a test cruise later this month after receiving approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The cruise line will sail a two-night cruise on the Disney Dream on June 29, a spokeswoman for the company told Travel Leisure, the next step in resuming U.S. cruises this summer. The CDC requires test cruises for all cruise lines unless 98% of crew and 95% of passengers are fully vaccinated.

"We have reached an important next step toward our gradual and responsible resumption of service, and are grateful for the productive dialogue with state, local and federal officials, the CDC and others in our industry that has made this possible," Cynthia Martinez, a spokeswoman with Disney Cruise Line, told T+L. "We look forward to our amazing crew once again creating magic for our guests and to helping the many workers who support our industry get back to work."

The two night simulation cruise will depart from Florida's Port Canaveral, USA Today reported.

All test cruises must sail with volunteers who are at least 18 years old and who agree to post-trip testing and sample collection.

Unlike several cruise lines, Disney has not announced a vaccine requirement to board its U.S. ships going forward. The cruise line will require guests 18 and older to be vaccinated before embarking on its planned UK sailings on the "Disney Magic."

Disney's restart plans come days after Royal Caribbean became the first U.S. cruise line to receive CDC approval to begin test sailings. For its part, Royal Caribbean will set out for its first cruise on the "Freedom of the Seas" and vaccines will not be required to board the ship.

Beyond the test sailing, Disney has canceled its U.S. departures through July.

"We continue to work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to carefully review and implement their recently released guidance and refine our protocols for a responsible and gradual return to service in U.S. waters," the company wrote on its website.