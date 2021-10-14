Disney Just Announced Its 2023 Cruise Lineup — Here's When You Can Book

Mickey Mouse, Minnie, and more friends are gearing up for dreamy vacations in the Bahamas and along the Mexican Riviera as Disney Cruise Line announced its 2023 cruise lineup.

Disney, which restarted cruises over the summer with trips to the company's private island, Castaway Cay, will plan Caribbean and Mexican sailings from U.S. homeports, including Miami, Port Canaveral, New Orleans, Galveston, and San Diego, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

Bookings for the 2023 itineraries open on Oct. 21.

The Disney Dream docks at Castaway Cay, Disney's private island in the tropical waters of the Bahamas, reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests.

Disney will sail two ships from Port Canaveral — including the highly-anticipated Disney Wish — as well as a third ship from Miami.

Disney Wish will feature a Frozen-themed dining experience, a Star Wars bar, the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, the cruise line's first outdoor spa retreat, a one-of-a-kind suite in the ship's forward funnel, and more.

The Disney Magic will also set sail in the beginning of the year from Galveston before "going down the bayou" for its debut season in New Orleans. And the Disney Wonder will sail from San Diego in April and May, heading to the Baja Peninsula and the Mexican Riviera.

For all sailings, Disney Cruise Line requires guests 12 and older to be fully vaccinated and take a COVID-19 test upon embarkation, according to the company. Guests under 12 are not required to be vaccinated, but must take a pre-trip test as well as a rapid COVID-19 test upon embarkation.

The policy is in line with a mandate set by the Bahamas in September. Ship captains must submit passenger manifests with each passenger's vaccination status, including when a ship stops at a cruise line's private island in the country.