Disney World's Cirque Du Soleil Show to Make Its Debut in November

Performances of "Drawn to Life" will take place at Disney Springs.

After a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney World's Cirque du Soleil show has an opening date.

Initially slated to open in April 2020, the opening of "Drawn to Life" was postponed. And now, a year later Cirque du Soleil announced that the show is now scheduled to begin performances at Disney Springs on Nov. 18.

Disney's Cirque du Soleil Credit: Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil

"With its combination of Disney animation and awe-inspiring performances, Drawn to Life is a great addition to the Disney Springs entertainment lineup and perfect for all ages," Jeff Vahle, President of Walt Disney World Resort, said in a statement. "I'm excited for a new generation of guests to experience this show as part of their Walt Disney World vacations."

"Drawn to Life" is a show with 10 different acrobatic acts that tells the story of Julie, a girl who finds an unfinished animation left by her dad, a Disney animator. With a magic pencil, Julie dives into the world of animation and meets some classic Disney characters along with some new ones for the show.

"I think guests will be amazed to see how the magic of Cirque du Soleil and the art of Walt Disney Animation Studios have come together to bring life to classic and current characters like Baloo, Baymax, and Cinderella in ways that no one has ever imagined," animator Eric Goldberg said in a statement.

The show is Cirque du Soleil's 50th production and now also coincides with Disney World's 50th-anniversary celebrations.

"Drawn to Life" will run at Disney Springs for performances Tuesday through Saturday. Tickets go on sale Aug. 20 at 7 a.m. ET and are available to purchase online. The show is currently scheduled through Dec. 31, 2022.