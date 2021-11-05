Booking begins opening next week for guests who've already sailed with Disney and general booking opens Nov. 12.

Disney Just Added a New Arctic Itinerary to Its Lineup of Luxury Cruises

Disney is headed to the Arctic in 2023 on new expedition cruises announced this week.

Beginning in Oslo, Norway, the 10-day, nine-night sailing takes guests to the remote Svalbard Archipelago, which sits in the Arctic Ocean between the mainland and the North Pole.

The archipelago's largest town, Longyearbyen, is one of the northernmost places in the world where people still live. It's best known for its northern lights shows nowadays and has a population estimated to be around 2,400.

And while the sailing season won't be right for northern lights, the cruise itinerary includes lots of opportunities for fjord and glacier spotting as well as the chance to see polar bears, puffins, reindeer, and whales. Daily excursions offer guests several opportunities to get up close to glaciers and explore postcard-perfect fjords.

Adventures by Disney has added three new departures for the 12-day, 11-night Antarctica and Patagonia Expedition Cruises which will sail with PONANT. Credit: PONANT/Olivier Blaud/Courtesy of Disney

Disney is partnering with the polar expedition cruise company PONANT on the cruise and plans two Arctic sailings, one in June 2023 and another in July 2023. Guests on the July sailing will have a chance to sketch alongside a former Disney imagineer.

The sailings are set to take place on the Le Boreal, a vessel with a capacity for just 264 passengers. The ship's 132 staterooms and suites are luxury oases complete with Hermes bath products in their spacious bathrooms. There's also a spa, theater, and pool onboard the ship.

Prices for Disney's new Arctic expedition cruise start at just under $12,000 per person. Booking begins opening next week for guests who've already sailed with Disney. General booking opens Nov. 12.

Prefer to swap your parka for a swimsuit? Adventures by Disney also offers a Galapagos Islands expedition cruise, which features warm weather as well as activities like snorkeling and basking in the sunshine. Prices for that nine-day, eight-night trip start at $8,139 for a February 2022 sailing and $7,399 for 2023 sailings.