You Can Win a Free Trip for 2 to Puerto Rico — and It's So Easy to Enter

Dreaming of trading in snow for sand? Your dreams may become a reality with this free trip to Puerto Rico.

Between now and Feb. 8, the island's official tourism website, Discover Puerto Rico is giving travelers the chance to win a 3-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico with roundtrip flights courtesy of JetBlue.

The sprawling resort offers sweeping ocean views, a dreamy lagoon-style pool with a swim-up bar, tennis courts, and a golf course. The resort is also near the Carabali Rainforest, where visitors can take a horseback ride along a river or explore the terrain in an ATV.

"Puerto Rico is the perfect destination to trade-in the cold winter months and lack of sunlight for a warm getaway with plenty of vibrant sunshine," Leah Chandler, Discover Puerto Rico's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Winners must live in the contiguous United States or Washington, D.C. Those in Hawaii or Alaska are unfortunately not eligible to win.

Puerto Rico is in fact so sunny that paint company Pantone has partnered with the island on an official color meant to celebrate the island's energy, warmth, and excitement. The red-orange color, dubbed "Puerto Rico Sunshine," was developed in partnership with a local physicist who used models of solar radiation to capture the color of sunbeams from several locations on the island.

"We're sharing the color of our sunshine to energize and revitalize people, especially during these coldest and darkest months," Chandler said in a statement.

To enter the contest, use this form on Discover Puerto Rico's website. Winners will be selected at random through a drawing on February 10.