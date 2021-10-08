'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Will Have Its First-ever Spanish Language Countdown Live From Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico will have its countdown an hour before the ball drop in NYC's Times Square.

This may come as a shock to some, but 2022 is less than three months away. If learning a new language is on your list of resolutions, the broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" will give you a small head start with its first-ever Spanish language countdown live from Puerto Rico.

The tropical island is in the Atlantic Standard Time (AST) zone — one hour ahead of New York City — so before the ball drop in Times Square, revelers tuning into "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" will be transported to San Juan for a midnight countdown in Spanish.

Aerial Shot San Juan Credit: Nerol "El Rey de la Melodia"/Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

The event will mark the first time that a destination outside of the mainland U.S. hosts this iconic celebration, and it's all in honor of two major milestones: the 50th anniversary of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" and the 500th anniversary of San Juan.

"We are very excited to host 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022' on our island," said Governor Pedro Pierluisi in a statement. "This celebration not only allows Puerto Ricans to enjoy this great historic event; it also speaks to diverse communities around the world that our island is ready to receive tourism and foster economic development. We have so much to offer as a destination, and 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' will be a testament to all that Puerto Rico has to offer."

El Morro in San Juan Credit: Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is already known for its long holiday season, with local festivals and celebrations showcasing the island's vibrant culture, food, dance, and music. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" will perfectly complement this already lively atmosphere. The countdown festivities will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and Distrito T-Mobile, Puerto Rico's newest entertainment and nightlife complex.

Distrito T-Mobile in Puerto Rico Credit: Courtesy of Max Touhey

To keep up with the latest news on this year's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" celebration, head to newyearsrockineve.com.